Parvez Elahi’s detention order withdrawn, DC informs court

ISLAMABAD - The detention order issued for PTI President Parvez Elahi under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance has been withdrawn, the capital deputy commissioner (DC) told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The development comes a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued a bailable arrest warrant for Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nisar Khan over his failure to appear before the court in a contempt case related to Elahi’s arrest. On Septem­ber 1, hours after the LHC had ordered his release in a graft case, the PTI leader had been re-arrested by the Islamabad police under the MPO. Having approached the IHC, the court had sus­pended Elahi’s MPO de­tention and ordered his re­lease but hours later, he was again re-arrested in a ter­ror case. The former Punjab chief minister is currently on a judicial remand in that case, which will be complet­ed on September 22. Today, Justice Tariq Mehmood Ja­hangiri presided over the hearing of Elahi’s petition against his MPO detention while Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz Memon appeared before the court. Both DC Memon and Elahi had been ordered at the previous hearing to appear before the court on Tuesday. How­ever, Elahi could not appear before the court as he is cur­rently incarcerated at Adia­la Jail in the terror case. At the outset of the hearing, DC Memon informed the court that the detention order against Elahi had been with­drawn, at which the IHC dis­posed of the PTI leader’s petition. The IHC then di­rected the DC to inform the court about the FIR on the basis of which Elahi was currently in custody.