Wednesday, September 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
September 13, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Development is about transforming the lives
of people, not just transforming economies.”
–Joseph Stiglitz

The Taos Pueblo, located in New Mexico, USA, is a remarkable Native American community and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Inhabited for over a thousand years, Taos Pueblo is one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in North America. Its multi-story adobe buildings, constructed with traditional techniques, stand as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Taos people. Visitors can explore the pueblo, interact with community members, and learn about the traditions, art, and lifestyle that have been preserved for generations at Taos Pueblo.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023