“Development is about transforming the lives

of people, not just transforming economies.”

–Joseph Stiglitz

The Taos Pueblo, located in New Mexico, USA, is a remarkable Native American community and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Inhabited for over a thousand years, Taos Pueblo is one of the oldest continuously inhabited communities in North America. Its multi-story adobe buildings, constructed with traditional techniques, stand as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the Taos people. Visitors can explore the pueblo, interact with community members, and learn about the traditions, art, and lifestyle that have been preserved for generations at Taos Pueblo.