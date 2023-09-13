PM orders to identify, punish elements spreading chaos in Gilgit

GILGIT - Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaarul Haq Ka­kar Tuesday direct­ed the authorities to identify the elements spreading chaos in the name of religion in Gilg­it and take strict action against them.

The prime minister while chairing a meeting to discuss development projects, and law and order situation in Gilg­it-Baltistan also said that the security of every cit­izen was the state’s re­sponsibility. In the meet­ing, the prime minister was briefed about the progress on projects in information technology, health, education, and oth­er sectors, as well as the is­sues. He was told that steps had been taken to identify and address the problems confronting the education sector in all the GB dis­tricts, particularly Diamer and Astore. The measures taken for the promotion of education sector included the provision of food to the students, reconstruction of buildings and rehabilita­tion of dilapidated struc­tures, professional training of teachers, and establish­ment of smart schools.

The prime minister was also apprised of the proj­ects in GB health sector, including the establish­ment of a 24-hour help­line to address the issue of mental health. Besides the performance of the envi­ronment and tourism sec­tors, the prime minister was also briefed about the sowing of wheat and sub­sidy on the crop, produc­tion and potential of hydel power in GB as well as the budget. Prime Minis­ter Kakar directed the GB administration and lead­ership to assess the scope of the ongoing develop­ment projects and give a special focus on those of a crucial nature. Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, GB Gov­ernor Syed Mehdi Shah and Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, GB chief secretary and Inspector General of Police, and senior officers attended the meeting.

‘Development projects’

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan on Tuesday called on Care­taker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar and ap­prised him of the progress on the ongoing uplift proj­ects. The chief minister also briefed the prime min­ister about the public wel­fare projects, particular­ly in education and health sectors, PM Office Media Wing said in a press re­lease. The prime minister was given a briefing on the development of tourism sector in Gilgit Baltistan. On the occasion, the chief minister presented the tra­ditional tunic and a cap of Gilgit Baltistan to the care­taker prime minister.

Meanwhile, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar arrived in Gilgit Baltistan on a two-day visit. Accom­panied by Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and Minis­ter for Information Murta­za Solangi, the prime min­ister laid a floral wreath at the monument of mar­tyrs at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. A contingent of GB Scouts presented a guard of honour to the prime minister. The care­taker prime minister was briefed by Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohyuddin on various matters.

Later, the prime minister visited an exhibition of sci­ence models by students of local schools. He evinced a keen interest in the inno­vative models made by the students and interacted with them. The students presented various models depicting power genera­tion from hydel and solar sources to mitigate impact of the climate change. The prime minister lauded the abilities of the children and said Pakistan had a bright future ahead due to its tal­ented youth. He appreciat­ed the knowledge of young girls and boys on environ­mental issues. ‘Governor Mehdi Shah calls on Care­taker PM’

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Tues­day called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.