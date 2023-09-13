Wednesday, September 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N senator Rana Maqbool passes away

PML-N senator Rana Maqbool passes away
Our Staff Reporter
September 13, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) died in Lahore after a brief illness on Tuesday morning. 

He had been undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore for the past two days as he was struggling to cope with multiple health issues for quite some time. His funeral is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday) as the fam­ily is awaiting the return of his son from abroad. Rana Maqbool belonged to the police service of Pakistan and also served as IG Sindh and Special Secretary Prosecution Punjab during different tenures of the PML-N. He was elected to the upper house of parlia­ment on a general seat from Punjab in 2018 Senate elections. His term as Senator was to expire in March 2024. 

He was the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Sec­retariat. Rana Maqbool’s appointment as special secretary prosecution and later his nomination as Senator has been a bone of contention between the PPP and the PML-N. In the dis­tant past, the PPP had been accusing Rana Maqbool of inflicting torture on the PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari during days of his incarceration alleg­edly on best of top PML-N leadership. Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed deep grief over the death of Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad. He extended his con­dolences to the grieving family and of­fered prayers for the departed soul.

Non-Compliance with the constitutional provisions

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023