Police arrest Mansha Bomb over land grabbing allegations

Police have arrested Malik Mansha Ali aka Bomb, an alleged leader of a land mafia operating in Punjab capital city of Lahore, over land grabbing allegations.

He was arrested after caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an action against him following the complaints lodged by citizens.

Number aggrieved persons complained about Mansha Bomb to chief minister when he visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office.

The citizen alleged that the suspect had occupied their lands. In reply, the chief minister said no one will be allowed to commit illegal activities in Punjab.

He later ordered the police to arrest him. The suspect was arrested by Lahore police within three hours of receiving the orders.