Police, PSCA collaborate to apprehend drug dealer

LAHORE - In an ongoing joint operation, Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Au­thority (PSCA) successfully appre­hended a drug dealer here on Tuesday. According to a spokesman of the PSCA, coordinated effort led to the arrest of the suspect, Rashid. The initial tip-off came from the Safe Cities Monitoring Team, who observed a suspicious ac­tivity in the Bahar Colony area.

Consequently, Liaquatabad police swiftly acted upon the information and conducted a search, resulting in the discovery of 1.5 kilogram hashish from Rashid’s possession. SP Amara Shirazi emphasized that a case has been filed against the detained indi­vidual, and a comprehensive investi­gation is currently underway.