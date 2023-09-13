Police, PSCA collaborate to apprehend drug dealer

LAHORE - In an ongoing joint operation, Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) successfully apprehended a drug dealer here on Tuesday. According to a spokesman of the PSCA, coordinated effort led to the arrest of the suspect, Rashid. The initial tip-off came from the Safe Cities Monitoring Team, who observed a suspicious activity in the Bahar Colony area.
Consequently, Liaquatabad police swiftly acted upon the information and conducted a search, resulting in the discovery of 1.5 kilogram hashish from Rashid’s possession. SP Amara Shirazi emphasized that a case has been filed against the detained individual, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.