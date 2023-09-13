Police seizes over 10kg drugs, two arrested

PESHAWAR - A drug smuggling attempt was thwarted on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of two smugglers.

Peshawar Police spokesman Alam Khan said the operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Badhber, Ziaullah Khan.

During a series of coordinated actions involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Naseer Farid Khattak, along with other police personnel, apprehended two individuals engaged in illicit drug smuggling and distribution network operating across different cities of Pakistan.

The accused were identified as Iran Gul and Wali Khuba Gul, residents of different districts within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. One of the suspects was actively involved in attempting to smuggle narcotics using a vehicle, intending to distribute them in various areas of Peshawar and other provinces.

The other suspect, meanwhile, had established a base of operations in his residence, from which he supplied drugs to different regions.

During the initial search, over 10kg contraband substances were confiscated from the arrestees. Additionally, further investigation has revealed the involvement of other individuals in this illicit network. The spokesman said special teams have been formed to handle the arrest of these suspects and initiate legal proceedings against them. As the investigation progresses, it is anticipated that more details regarding the extent of their operation will come to light.