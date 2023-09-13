Portugal rout Luxembourg 9-0 without suspended Cristiano Ronaldo

ALMANCIL - Portugal delivered a resounding perfor­mance as they secured a historic 9-0 victory against Luxembourg in the absence of their suspended star player Cristiano Ronaldo. The win, the largest in Portugal’s history, underscores their dominance in Group J of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Managed by Roberto Martinez, Portugal have maintained an impeccable record in the qualifiers, having won all six of their games, scoring 24 goals and conceding none. They currently top the Group J stand­ings, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Slovakia, whom they defeated in Bratislava just days before this spectacular win. Luxembourg stand third in the group, trailing Slovakia by three points.

Bruno Fernandes played a pivotal role in Portugal’s victory, contributing three as­sists and scoring a goal himself. Portugal’s goals came from various players, with Gon­calo Ramos, Diogo Jota, and Goncalo Inacio each scoring twice, while Ricardo Horta and Joao Felix also added to the tally. The scoring extravaganza began in the 12th minute when Sporting Lisbon defender Inacio headed the ball into the net from a sublime cross by Fernandes, showcasing his exceptional vision.

Goncalo Ramos extended Portugal’s lead five minutes later with a well-executed strike. Ramos further solidified his presence by adding another goal in the 33rd minute, displaying his clinical finishing ability. Liver­pool striker Diogo Jota came close to adding another as he struck the crossbar, highlight­ing Portugal’s dominance in the match.

Inacio secured his second goal just before half-time, once again capitalizing on Fer­nandes’ precise delivery. Jota continued Por­tugal’s scoring spree early in the second half, with Fernandes again playing a pivotal role in setting up the goal.