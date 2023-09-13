Power Challenges

In response to protests against high electricity bills, the government is cracking down on electricity theft, with millions of units stolen across the country. While this crackdown provides short-term relief, experts emphasise the need for structural reforms in the power sector.
A report highlights that power companies lack modern tools to combat theft, and line losses due to various issues further exacerbate the problem. Despite plans to hand over distribution companies (DISCOs) to provinces, resistance persists, burdening taxpayers.
To ensure lasting solutions, the government must invest in energy distribution, reduce line losses, and control theft. Addressing the burden on consumers from taxes and payments to independent power producers (IPPs) is essential, especially in the face of rising prices and inflation. Swift action is needed to ease this unfair financial strain on the people.
AMIN