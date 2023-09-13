Power Challenges

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
September 13, 2023
In response to protests against high electricity bills, the gov­ernment is cracking down on electricity theft, with millions of units stolen across the country. While this crackdown provides short-term relief, experts empha­sise the need for structural re­forms in the power sector.

A report highlights that power companies lack modern tools to combat theft, and line losses due to various issues further exacer­bate the problem. Despite plans to hand over distribution companies (DISCOs) to provinces, resistance persists, burdening taxpayers.

To ensure lasting solutions, the government must invest in ener­gy distribution, reduce line losses, and control theft. Addressing the burden on consumers from tax­es and payments to independent power producers (IPPs) is essen­tial, especially in the face of rising prices and inflation. Swift action is needed to ease this unfair finan­cial strain on the people.

Non-Compliance with the constitutional provisions

AMIN

