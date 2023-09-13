President for robust coop with China in trade, defence

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for more robust cooperation with China in the areas of trade, econ­omy, culture and defense.

He said that China was a reliable and tested friend and Pakistan wanted to further strengthen the strategic relations with China for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The President made these remarks during his meetings with the Ambassadors-designate of Chi­na and Venezuela (Non-Resident), as well as Co­lombia (Non-resident), who presented their diplo­matic credentials to the President and separately called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Welcoming the Ambassador-designate of China to Pakistan, Mr. Jiang Zaidong, the President said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with China as it had always stood by Pakistan at difficult times. The President said that Pakistan would continue to support China on all core issues.

Highlighting the importance of the China-Pa­kistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the President said that CPEC would greatly contribute to the so­cio-economic development of Pakistan. He in­formed that the project had helped in modernizing our infrastructure, building our capacity and ensur­ing a sustainable energy supply. He added that Pa­kistan was fully committed to timely completion of all projects under CPEC. The President expressed his gratitude for China’s unflinching support to Pa­kistan’s socio-economic development as well as its principled stance on the Jammu & Kashmir dis­pute. In his meeting with the Ambassador-desig­nate of the Venezuela, Mr. Jose Rafael Silva Aponte, the President said that Pakistan placed special em­phasis on improving trade and economic relations with Venezuela. He highlighted that the Venezuelan investors could benefit investment-friendly policies of Pakistan. While talking to the Ambassador-des­ignate of the Republic of Colombia, Mr. Julio Anibal Riano Velandia, President Arif Alvi underlined the need for further enhancing economic, culture and trade relations with Columbia.

The President congratulated the envoys on their appointments and expressed the hope that they would play their role to further enhance bilater­al cooperation between their respective countries and Pakistan.