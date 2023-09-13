Properties under ownership and authority of MCL tp be compiled within 7 days

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore/ Administrator MCL, Muhammad Ali Randhawa has given a deadline for geo-tagging all the properties owned and managed by MCL. Commissioner Lahore said that the data of all the properties under the ownership and authority of MCL must be compiled within 7 days. In the meeting, Mo Regulation MCL and ZORs gave a briefing about their performance. Commissioner Lahore said that MCL is bringing reforms in Regulation Wing, Planning Wing. Mobile application is in progress. A record of all notices issued by MCL must be compiled. Strict action will be taken on fake notices. In the meeting, a briefing was also given on ongoing operations against illegal constructions and illegal commercialization in the city. Commissioner Lahore said that indiscriminate actions should be continued to prevent illegal constructions across the city. Commercial property management and owners should be made to enforce parking rules. He said that concrete steps are being taken to approve maps in MCL as per rules and provide better services to citizens. Moreover: Commissioner Lahore said that the enforcement teams should improve the monitoring mechanism to make the construction as per the approved maps. A meeting was held about the weekly performance of MCL under the chairmanship of Commissioner/Administrator Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa.