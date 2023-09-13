PSX loses 357 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) wit­nessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 357.33 points, a negative growth of 0.78 percent, closing at 45,508.40 points against 45,865.73 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 126,341,546 shares were traded during the day as compared to 213,198,283 shares, whereas the trad­ing value of shares was re­corded at Rs.4.987 billion against Rs.8.194 billion on the last trading day. As many as 294 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 73 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Hubco Power Company with 11,871,442 shares at Rs 82.02 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 9,781,098 shares at Rs 1.14 per share and Treet Cor­poration with 7,144,408 shares at Rs 16.41 per share. Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs 40.50 per share price, closing at Rs 580.50, whereas the runner-up was Ibrahim Fibres with Rs.8.99 rise in its per share price to Rs 259.99. Unilever Food­sXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,573.00 per share closing at Rs 21,255.0; followed by Mari Petroleum with Rs21.36 de­cline to close at Rs1,591.46.