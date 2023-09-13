PSX loses 357 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 357.33 points, a negative growth of 0.78 percent, closing at 45,508.40 points against 45,865.73 points the previous trading day. A total of 126,341,546 shares were traded during the day as compared to 213,198,283 shares, whereas the trading value of shares was recorded at Rs.4.987 billion against Rs.8.194 billion on the last trading day. As many as 294 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 73 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Hubco Power Company with 11,871,442 shares at Rs 82.02 per share; WorldCall Telecom with 9,781,098 shares at Rs 1.14 per share and Treet Corporation with 7,144,408 shares at Rs 16.41 per share. Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 40.50 per share price, closing at Rs 580.50, whereas the runner-up was Ibrahim Fibres with Rs.8.99 rise in its per share price to Rs 259.99. Unilever FoodsXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,573.00 per share closing at Rs 21,255.0; followed by Mari Petroleum with Rs21.36 decline to close at Rs1,591.46.