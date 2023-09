LAHORE - The Punjab Badminton Champion­ship 2023 is in full swing as the matches of different age group categories were decided on the second day. In the women singles pre-quarterfinals, Sha­zia Ishaq beat Khadija Asim 21-12, 21-13, Tayyaba Shafiq beat Maryam Fatima 21-16, 21-11, Huma Akhtar beat Mis­bah Riaz 21-2, 21-3, Farwa Jawa beat Alia Malik 21-10, 21-8, Azmat Firdous beat Iraj Aziz 21-7, 21-7, Samiya Ijaz beat Komal 21-5, 21-4.