Report says officials involved in wheat smuggling

ISLAMABAD - After currency and oil, the report about smuggling of sugar, fertiliser and wheat has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

According to sources, details about the smuggling of sugar, fertiliser and wheat from Pakistan are part of the report. The report also reveals de­tails of wheat, fertiliser and sugar smugglers and the government of­ficials involved in it. Sources say the report has identified 592 hoarders of wheat while 26 people are involved in wheat smuggling. The report fur­ther states that last year Intelligence Bureau (IB) sent 417 reports to the departments concerned and 90,147 metric tonne stored and smuggled wheat was seized. It says 272 govern­ment officials in Punjab, 244 in Sindh and 56 in KP facilitated smugglers, while 15 officials in Balochistan and five in Islamabad were accomplices of smugglers. It should be noted that earlier in the report of the IB, it was revealed that 29 politicians were in­volved in the Iranian oil business.