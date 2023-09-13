Reviving Projects

The news of AsiaPak Investments injecting $545 million into the Jamshoro Coal Power Plant is a promising development for Karachi and the broader energy landscape of Pakistan. This project, already 96 percent complete, has faced numerous hurdles, and it’s heartening to see external investment step in to bridge the final four percent gap. While it’s lamentable that domestic sources didn’t fully back this crucial venture, the arrival of foreign direct investment (FDI) is a significant stride towards making the power plant fully operational.

The financial impediments that had plagued the project for years, including a local bank’s refusal to provide financing, had not only stalled progress but also incurred commitment charges to a foreign lender. These setbacks were mainly due to delays in determining the generation tariff and arranging equity funds. It is commendable that the government has now released Rs 9 billion as equity financing, clearing the path for the project’s revival.

The key question now is how this endeavour will translate into tangible benefits for the people of Karachi. A steady supply of electricity can alleviate the burden of high tariffs to some extent, but the focus must extend beyond mere generation. Efficient distribution of this additional electricity should be a pivotal part of the project. This necessitates a comprehensive blueprint devised by the relevant authorities to ensure that the benefits of this investment reach every corner of Karachi.

At a recent public hearing, the Jamshoro Power Company Limited (JPCL) sought a tariff of Rs 32 per unit for the coal-based plant. While this request reflects the need to recover costs, it is vital to strike a balance that safeguards the interests of consumers. The markup on commercial financing should not burden consumers with exorbitant tariffs. It’s imperative for the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to work collaboratively to correct the tariff structure for coal-based power plants, ensuring affordability for all.

Furthermore, the project’s objective of improving power generation capacity through efficient and environmentally friendly technology is commendable. Reducing the cost of power supply and curbing the menace of circular debt will undoubtedly benefit the nation. Still, equal emphasis should be placed on bolstering the transmission and distribution networks to meet the burgeoning energy demands of various sectors, contributing to overall economic development.