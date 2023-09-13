Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Rhino kills zookeeper, seriously injures another in Austria

News Desk
September 13, 2023
SALZBURG-A zookeeper in Austria has died and another has been seriously injured after being attacked by a rhino, Salzburg police said on Tuesday. The rhino attacked a 33-year-old female animal keeper while she attended to her early morning work in the animal’s enclosure at Salzburg Hellbrunn Zoo, police said in a press release. The woman, an experienced zookeeper, died at the scene of the accident, police added. Another keeper, a 34-year-old Austrian, was also attacked by the rhino while trying to scare the animal away, police said in a press release. He was seriously injured and taken to Salzburg University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. “We are absolutely shocked and do not know yet how this happened,” zoo spokeswoman Ulrike Ulmann told CNN Tuesday.

