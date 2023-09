BUCHAREST - Ro­mania’s former world num­ber one Simona Halep said on Tuesday that she would ap­peal to sport’s highest court against the International Ten­nis Integrity Agency (ITIA) de­cision to ban her for four years after two separate anti-doping rule violations. The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion had been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after test­ing positive for banned blood-booster roxadustat at the U.S.