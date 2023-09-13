Wednesday, September 13, 2023
SC dismisses plea for Aamer Liaqat’s postmortem

Agencies
September 13, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a peti­tion regarding the postmor­tem of prominent TV host Dr Aamer Liaqat who died in June 2022. A three-mem­ber bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case. At the outset of hearing, Jus­tice Ahsan remarked that af­ter passing of so much time the petition had become in­effective. The body would have discomposed now after lapse of years, he added. Da­nia Aamer’s lawyer said that they wanted to submit more documents if the court grant­ed some time in this regard.

