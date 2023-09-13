Wednesday, September 13, 2023
SCCI president terms children asset for nation

AHMAD JUNAID
September 13, 2023
SIALKOT  -  Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Presi­dent Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that children are the asset for the development and prosperity of any country and nation. He expressed his views while addressing a prize distribution ceremony held at the Sialkot Chamber under auspices of Old Boys to the meritorious students of Excellence Centre Govern­ment Pilot School and Government Lady Anderson School. On this occasion, President Old Boys Junaid Aftab, executive members including Secretary Irfan Sherwani, Shafaq Khawar Chaudhry, Khalid Farah were also present. Principal Murray College Dr Nawaz, Principal Government Islamia College Prof Mujahid Bukhari, Principal Commerce College Khalil Toor and Registrar Sialkot University Prof Yaqoob addressed the event. The speakers said that educa­tional institutions must fulfil their responsibilities with zeal and zest, so that a responsible and patriotic youth can be prepared for the leadership of the coun­try. At the end, shields distributed ceremony was also held with best wishes for the youth.

