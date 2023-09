RAWALPINDI - The Namaz-e-Janaza (funer­al prayers) of Lance Naik Ab­dur Rehman Shaheed who embraced Shahadat on Sep­tember 11 due to an impro­vised explosive device (IED) blast near Warsak Road, Pe­shawar was offered at his home town Bannu on Tues­day. The Shaheed (martyr) was laid to rest with full mil­itary honour, an Inter Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.