Swat Qaumi Jirga expresses concern over resurgence of terrorism

Swat - The Swat Qaumi Jirga has voiced its apprehensions regarding the resurgence of terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Swat, emphasising that the region will not tolerate a return to such violence.

Mukhtiar Yousafzai, the chief of the jirga, conveyed these concerns during a news conference held at the Swat Press Club.

Mukhtiar Yousafzai, accompanied by prominent members of the jirga such as Zahid Khan, Sher Bahadurzada Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Khan, Irfan Chittan, and others, expressed grave alarm over the recent surge in terrorist incidents in Swat district, a region that had previously grappled with militancy.

He held the state responsible for the deteriorating law-andorder situation, alleging that law enforcement agencies were neglecting their duty, resulting in unsatisfactory conditions throughout the province.

The jirga members criticised the previous provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for engaging in negotiations with militants and accused Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the former spokesman of the KP government, of advocating for the militants within the KP cabinet.

He pointed out that the escalating unrest and street crimes were unsettling and not only impeding the region’s development but also instilling fear among the local populace. Zahid Khan reiterated that any form of terrorism in Swat would not be tolerated and raised concerns about the reorganisation of terrorist elements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Swat.

They issued a warning that if concrete measures to restore peace were not taken promptly, the residents of Malakand division, including Swat, would stage street protests as part of a broader movement.

Furthermore, the jirga members opposed the acquisition of land for the Swat Motorway Project, proposing an alternative route along the riverbanks to safeguard agricultural lands and orchards. They expressed their determination to unite the people of Swat and launch a robust protest against what they perceived as forced land acquisition.

Lastly, the jirga members called upon the authorities to respect public privacy and refrain from making arrests under the Maintenance of Public Order Act, which they deemed obsolete.