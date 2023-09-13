Tehsildars tasked to recover dues from LESCO defaulters

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is all set to recover out­standing dues, which run into bil­lions of rupees, from big defaulters in all its circles and Tehsildars have been entrusted the recovery task in their respective areas of jurisdiction, while collaborating with the desig­nated senior officers of LESCO.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that in this regard, Lahore Division’s Commissioner also issued a notification assigning additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Teh­sidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. Top 100 defaulters in each circle owed total outstanding dues of Rs 4.545 billion to LESCO, he added.

As per Commissioner Office noti­fication, Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia has been given the additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery for Northern Circle, and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun for Eastern Circle Lahore, while they would be assisted by LE­SCO Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal. Tehsildar Model Town Rana Ar­sal and Tehsildar Cantt Sajjad Qureshi would be responsible for recovery from LESCO defaulters in Central Cir­cle Lahore and Southern Circle respec­tively, and they would be assisted by LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Mohammad Anwar Watto. Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muham­mad Iqbal Rasheed would be respon­sible for Nankana Circle and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Guj­jar for Sheikhupura Circle, and they would be assisted by LESCO Manager (Technical) Engineer Mohammad Fa­rooq. Similarly, Deputy Tehsildar Ka­sur Mirza Zahid Baig has been given additional charge of Tehsildar Recov­ery of Kasur and Okara Circles, and LESCO Manager (E&S) PMU Engineer Abbas Ali will assist him.

Sharing details of 100 top default­ers in each circle, the spokesman mentioned that LESCO has to re­cover a total of Rs 1.885 billion dues from top 100 defaulters in Eastern Circle, Rs 1.089 billion in Sheikhu­pura Circle, Rs 667.966 million in Northern Circle, Rs 155.373 million in Central Circle, Rs 240.970 million in Southern Circle, Rs 164.117 mil­lion in Okara Circle, Rs 324.417 mil­lion in Kasur Circle, and Rs 17.745 million in Nankana Circle.

Meanwhile, LESCO Chief Execu­tive Officer Engineer Shahid ex­pressed the resolve, “In addition to a vigorous campaign against elec­tricity pilferers, we are also tight­ening noose around big defaulters. All possible measures are being taken to ensure 100 percent recov­ery from the defaulter.”