There is no level playing field for everyone before elections: Bilawal

SUKKUR/SHIKARPUR/MULTAN - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said that there is no level playing field for everyone even the general elections are around the corner. The PPP leader also said that that the old way of running the country has to be abandoned. He further said that the solution to the problems facing the country is “Awami Raj” (people’s rule), and the elected representatives of the people must be seated in Islamabad.
After condoling with the family of journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar, who was killed by armed assailants in Sukkur last month, the PPP chairman told reporters that the brutal killing of Mahar was too much to condemn. He said that the progress in this case was not done in the way it should have been and many questions have been raised in the matter. “The officers who have been posted in Karachi are from other provinces, so they may not have an idea, but the whole of Sindh is demanding that justice be given to the slain journalist,” he added.
In response to a question asked by a journalist, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that currently there is a level playing field for some in the country, but not for others, and I object to that (situation).
The PPP chairman said that the policemen who are fighting dacoits in Kacha area need all our support, adding that the American weapons left in Afghanistan are now being used by terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as dacoits in Sindh’s Kacha region. “How dangerous was Imran Khan’s policy of settling terrorists from Afghanistan in the tribal areas of the country, its effects are now visible,” he pointed out. He said that terrorism is rising all over the country because the policy of the PPP has not been implemented. Before the 2014 operation, all the parties said that there should be talks with the terrorists, but PPP was the only party that said that the terrorists must be fought. “Even when no male politician dared to speak, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fearlessly resisted the terrorists,” he recalled.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran Khan spoiled the national security policy in a few days, and when the Taliban government came to Afghanistan, he also opened the way for the terrorists who had escaped from the prisons of Afghanistan. A plan was made to settle those terrorists here, he said and added: “Did ex-military officer General (r) Faiz Hameed and Imran Khan have no idea that if they resettle these terrorists in FATA area, how long it will take them to reach Karachi?”
The PPP chairman said that we embraced martyrdoms and also defeated the terrorists, but then two or three people, surprisingly, forgave the enemies. He said that we have to do justice to our people, citizens, martyrs and the state. “Those who were involved in that wrong decision should be held accountable. If they are politicians, they will be held accountable by the people and if they are from any institution, they should be held accountable by that institution,” he demanded and continued that the people of Pakistan and the families of the martyrs should be told, the story behind the return of the terrorists as it should be public now.
Talking about inflation, power crisis and other issues, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people have to suffer the decisions that are made in Islamabad’s bureaucracy, adding that the constitution says that where there are resources, the local people have the first right to them. “But we are told that we have to buy expensive LNG, because the cheap gas we have, is to be supplied it to other areas,” he said, and urged that this is injustice, this injustice has to be removed, and until this injustice is not removed, the issue like electricity cannot be solved.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that in the areas where there is no electricity for 18 hours, the electricity bill reflects as if electricity has been used for 24 hours. He said that there are many resources in the country, and PPP has made a plan regarding the electricity crisis. “There should be plans under Public Private Partnership mode for electricity. We will bring solar and green energy projects,” he announced.
On a question regarding the elections, Chairman PPP said that it is the power of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to give the date for the general elections, so we are asking them to give the date. He added that inflation and economy are also linked to elections, because if the elected representatives are seated in Islamabad, they will be able to represent public, and solve the problems.
Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and other leaders also accompanied him on this occasion. Meanwhile, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari reached Wazirabad village of Shikarpur district and condoled with former federal minister Ghous Bux Mahar on death of his son-in-law.
Also, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the public gathering at Saidan Wala Chowk Multan said that he is grateful to the workers of the PPP who showed up with such fervour. He said that the people of this land, Multan, have never disappointed the PPP. They have always supported the Party. When Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto approached the people of Multan, they were welcomed with open arms.
Chairman Bilawal said that he still remembers when the entire Multan had welcomed the PPP when it had initiated a movement against the puppet PM and his regime. The people of Multan had made their decision apparent to Islamabad and demanded for the selected PM to be ousted from the office. When we reached Islamabad, we used the democratic tool of the no-confidence to end the selected rule. At the time of the countrywide bye-elections, we had sent Musa Gillani to the people for campaigning in this regard, the workers of Multan ran a marvellous campaign. At a time when those in power themselves were losing the bye-elections, Musa Gillani, the representative of the PPP emerged victorious.
The people of Multan did not bow down to or cower down from any sort of pressure. Even at that time, we had stressed on not running from elections. A delay could happen, but elections cannot be evaded. As was in the case of the by-elections, the people of Multan will not disappoint us now either. We have never tried to avoid the elections, we as a party have always believed in combating democratically. We did not run from the elections even when our beloved leader, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was martyred. We are a party that has contested in elections while shouldering the coffins of our martyrs.
In the 2013 elections, Ali Haider Gillani was kidnapped to spread terror and allow for rigging to take place. That was an unsuccessful attempt at creating fear in our hearts and we contested in the elections. Currently, there are entities that want to distance the people from the institutions. The May 9 conspiracy is before all of us. It is our responsibility, that of political workers to combat these anti-people, puppet political parties democratically in every province. The people will emerge victorious, as will the symbol of the arrow and the Pakistan Peoples Party.
Chairman Bilawal said that they will set out for Muzaffargarh tomorrow and then to Lahore for a CEC meeting of the Party. We will return to Multan for the election campaign and will work hard to be triumphant just as we did for Quaid-e-Awam and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.