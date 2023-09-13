Wednesday, September 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in Karachi firing incidents

Agencies
September 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Two people were killed in separate incidents of firing in different localities of the metropolis, police said on Tuesday. According to details, unidentified armed men gunned down a man identified as Umar Jehanzeb near Saleem Centre in New Karachi. Another man Farhan was shot dead by unknown accused in Khuda ki Basti Sarjani Town. The bodies were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations started investigation.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1694489758.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023