Two killed in Karachi firing incidents

KARACHI - Two people were killed in separate incidents of firing in different localities of the metropolis, police said on Tuesday. According to details, unidentified armed men gunned down a man identified as Umar Jehanzeb near Saleem Centre in New Karachi. Another man Farhan was shot dead by unknown accused in Khuda ki Basti Sarjani Town. The bodies were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations started investigation.