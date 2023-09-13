Unbearable pain of loss tears at Moroccan quake village

TALAT NYACOUB- After cheating death himself and escaping the rubble, Abdellah Aeet Bihi found his youngest son, aged four, alive but trapped after Morocco’s earthquake. The boy was still able to talk from under the rubble of their collapsed house. “But I couldn’t get to him,” Bihi, 39, recalled in their village of Talat Nyacoub, destroyed by the Friday night quake. On Monday the body of his son was finally freed, Bihi said, breaking into sobs. The little one had died near his elder brother, aged 12. “I saw the elder one, lifeless. I quickly realised that stones had landed on the top of his body.” Bihi, 39, said he had been hoping for a peaceful sleep “when the roof fell on top of us”. An amputee, Bihi uses a prosthesis on his left arm but lost it during the chaos. Somehow, with help from neighbours, “I was able to extract my 10-year-old daughter and my wife” from the debris. His eldest child, 14, also got out. “I don’t know how,” he recalled. Along with his two boys, Bihi’s parents also died in the quake which killed around 2,900 people.