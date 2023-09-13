Woman lawyer demands justice after brutal acid attack

MULTAN - Unidentified men threw acid on a woman law­yer leaving her burn of half of her body includ­ing her face in Lodhran. Nosheen Sabahat was shifted to the district hospital in critical con­dition. In her video message, the woman’s lawyer claimed that they had differences with Samaija family. She alleged the opponent family made an attack on her. The accused she mentioned in her talk including Qazi Naeem, and Qazi Tanveer with three of her accomplic­es knocked door of her house. When she came out, the accused poured the acid into a glass and splashed on her all of a sudden. She said, while showing her arms and face “her entire body was burnt by acid”. She appealed to the higher authorities to provide him justice. Local police registered the case and said to have started an investigation.