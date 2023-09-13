Women’s rights struggles

In various countries, women face significant challenges in obtaining their rights, particular­ly concerning education and de­cision-making autonomy. Among these nations, Afghanistan stands out as a place where women and girls encounter some of the most severe difficulties. Surprisingly, both developed and developing countries struggle to fully respect women’s rights and acknowledge their contributions.

Throughout the world, there are numerous female leaders who have significantly contrib­uted to their countries’ develop­ment. However, a disheartening statistic reveals that 69% of peo­ple still believe that men are bet­ter suited for political leadership. Additionally, 46% sauspect that men enjoy more job opportuni­ties, and 43% think men make better business leaders. This persistent bias undermines the achievements of women who ac­tively contribute to various fields while silently observing men claiming victories.

In Pakistan, even a single out­spoken woman advocating for her rights risks facing threats from family members and hus­bands. This hostile environment discourages women from speak­ing up about their rights and as­pirations. It is crucial to recognise that no country can truly prog­ress without focusing on the ad­vancement of its women.

The time has come to take ac­tion and address the rights of women who continue to struggle to achieve their goals, emphasis­ing the urgent need for change in societies worldwide.

AMREEN NOOR,

Kech.