Women’s U19 T20 tournament to commence from today

LAHORE -The five-team U19 T20 Women Cricket Tourna­ment 2023 is all set to com­mence at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke from today (Wednesday). The tourna­ment promises to showcase the incredible talent and pas­sion of young female cricket­ers from across the nation.

The event will feature five teams namely Chal­lengers, Conquerors, Invin­cibles, Stars and Strikers. The nine-day tournament will be conducted on round-robin basis, meaning each team will play at least four matches. The final will be played on September 21, af­ter the league stage is done. The toss will take place at 0930 PST, while the first ball of the match will be bowled at 1000 PST.

The U19 T20 Women Cricket Tournament 2023 serves a perfect opportu­nity for the players to stake a claim in the national U19 side ahead of Pakistan U19 women’s team maiden tour to Bangladesh in January 2024. To further incentiv­ise the players to bring out their best performances, the PCB has also introduced financial awards to encour­age the players to bring out their best. The winning team will receive PKR 0.5 million, while the runner-up will get PKR 0.3 million.

The player of the tour­nament will be awarded PKR25,000 and each player of the match will receive PKR10,000. The tourna­ment’s top performers – best player, best batter, best bowl­er and best wicket-keeper – will be gifted kit bags to encourage them to enhance their skills and pursue their cricketing ambitions.

The PCB has also finalised the five squads, which con­sist of 14 players each. These squads have been selected by the national women’s se­lection committee headed by former Test cricketer Saleem Jaffar after country-wide open trials in eight acad­emies last month.

Eleven players have been placed in reserve pool and they can be called up based on a team’s requirement. Only players born on or af­ter 1 September 2004 are eligible to play in the tour­nament.