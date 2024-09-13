Friday, September 13, 2024
179 assistants, senior assistants of Lahore police regularised

Staff Reporter
September 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE -   Lahore Police has regularized 179 Police Station Assistants (PSAs) and Senior Station Assistants (SSAs). The decision was made by a board Chaired by the CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana which included SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigation) Anoush Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tasawar Iqbal, and SP Security Headquarters Khalid Mahmood Afzal. The CCPO Lahore congratulated the newly regularized officers and staff, emphasizing that regularization based on merit and seniority is a fundamental right of every employee and should be granted without delay. He added that steps are being taken to prioritize time-scale promotions and regularization for employees. He urged all unit heads to hold regular meetings to facilitate the regularization process for their respective officers and staff. He also advised the newly regularized employees to perform their duties with dedication, focus on professional matters, and adopt public service as their guiding principle.

Some elements spreading false propaganda, says Secretary ETPB

Staff Reporter

