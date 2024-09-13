195 Pak students to get scholarships to study in China

ISLAMABAD - Tang Chinese Education and Technology Ltd., a Chinese education technology company has launched a new Sino-Pakistani dual diploma program at Nazeer Hussain University (NHU) in Karachi.

Through this program, 195 Pakistani students will receive scholarships to study in China for one year, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

The three-year Diploma of Associate Engineer (DAE) program is a joint initiative by NHU and China’s Fujian Polytechnic of Information Technology, under Tang’s CCTE (Chinese + Commercial Culture + Technical Skills + Employment) Modern Sino-Pak Dual Diploma Joint Technical Education program.

As part of the program, NHU will enroll 20 students in DAE Electronic Information Engineering Technology, 25 in DAE Mechatronics Technology, and 20 in DAE Internet of Things Application Technology.

The students will spend their final year studying in China.

The agreement is valid for five years, covering three batches of students, and may be extended by mutual consent.

A total of 65 scholarships will be awarded each year, amounting to 195 scholarships over three batches.

Fujian Polytechnic will cover the tuition fees, accommodation, and related expenses for the students during their third year in China.

Chinese language education is also included as part of the program. The deadline to apply for the program is September 15.