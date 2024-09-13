Friday, September 13, 2024
Abbottabad police crack down on counterfeiters

APP
September 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD   -   Following the directives of District Police Officer Abbottabad, Omar Tufail, the Abbottabad police Thursday intensified their efforts against criminal activities.

In a recent operation, the Dongagali police apprehended a husband and wife involved in circulating counterfeit currency. The couple was found in possession of 80,000 rupees in fake notes, leading to their arrest and the registration of a case against them.

The suspects, Akhtar Hussain and his wife, used counterfeit notes totaling 3,000 rupees to purchase goods from a trader named Tufail in Toheedabad before fleeing the scene.

The Dongagali police set up a checkpoint and successfully detained the suspects along with their vehicle. A search revealed 80,000 rupees in counterfeit currency. The suspects face charges under Sections 489B/489C of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Dongagali police station, and further investigation is underway.

APP

