Balochistan Governor calls on Governor Kamran Tessori

KARACHI - Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at Governor House on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking interest in the development of Karachi. He said that the exchange of delegations from Balochistan would be beneficial for taking benefit to each other’s experiences.

Governor also praised the ongoing IT classes and other projects under the Governor’s Initiative launched by Kamran Khan Tessori and said that he was very impressed by these initiatives.

Governor Mandokhail expressed pleasant surprise by ringing the “Bell of Hope.” Governor Sindh informed Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail about the aims and objectives of “Bell of Hope.”

Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail inspected the ration bags and also praised the initiative of Governor Sindh. Governor Mandokhail also planted a sapling in the Governor’s House as part of the tree plantation campaign on the occasion.