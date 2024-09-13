Boomers vs. Change

In an era where political movements worldwide are increasingly shaped by the values and aspirations of younger generations, one would expect to see fresh, dynamic leadership emerging. Yet, baby boomers—those born between 1946 and 1964—continue to dominate the political landscape, not just in developed liberal democracies like the United States but also in countries like Pakistan, where democracy is often curtailed. Despite vastly different political systems, both nations have seen the baby boomer generation hold onto power well into the 21st century. Understanding the reasons behind this phenomenon, and its implications for the future, reveals a complex interplay of demographics, institutional structures, and generational inertia.

In the U.S., baby boomers have benefitted from a unique historical context that has allowed them to maintain their political dominance. This generation came of age during a period of unprecedented economic prosperity and social stability in the post-World War II era. As a result, they accumulated significant wealth, political capital, and cultural influence, which they have wielded effectively to sustain their leadership roles. Even as the country has seen demographic shifts, particularly the growing influence of millennials and Gen-Z, baby boomers have managed to stay in power by mobilizing their economic resources and consistently turning out to vote in large numbers.

Yet, the continued political dominance of baby boomers in the U.S. is not just about demographic strength. The two-party system, deeply entrenched in American politics, makes it difficult for younger, more diverse candidates to break through. While younger generations may hold more progressive views on key issues like climate change, racial justice, and healthcare, their political participation has been inconsistent. This is exacerbated by structural barriers within the political system that favor established candidates, many of whom belong to the boomer generation.

As the U.S. heads towards the 2024 presidential election, the generational divide in American politics is becoming ever more pronounced. One of the clearest signs of this shift is President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside, making way for Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s candidate. This move is not just a political strategy; it reflects growing discontent among younger voters who are increasingly rejecting baby boomer leadership in favor of more progressive, younger figures who resonate with their values and priorities. The rise of populist figures like Donald Trump, whose rhetoric appealed to the anxieties of an aging, predominantly white voter base, illustrates the deep generational divide in American politics.

In Pakistan, the political landscape remains firmly controlled by baby boomers, many of whom have held sway over major political parties for decades. Born in the 1950s and 1960s, leaders like Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and Imran Khan continue to play pivotal roles in shaping the country’s political dynamics, leading influential parties such as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). These veteran politicians persist in seeking extended influence, either for themselves or through established family dynasties, reinforcing their dominance within the political sphere. This political dominance is based on a unique set of circumstances that distinguish it from the United States. Pakistan’s hybrid democratic system, with a history of military involvement and limited civil liberties, presents significant barriers to younger generations aspiring to political leadership. Unlike the U.S., where civic engagement is ingrained in the political process, Pakistani youth face systemic obstacles to political participation. The dismantling of student unions, which once served as critical platforms for political activism and leadership development, has further restricted opportunities for youth engagement. This erosion of grassroots activism leaves the younger generation with few avenues to challenge the entrenched power structures dominated by older leaders. Compounding these issues are the economic challenges facing the youth, including limited access to education, widespread unemployment, and a struggling economy, all of which hinder their ability to mobilize politically. Consequently, baby boomers, who wield control over both wealth and political institutions, continue to dominate Pakistan’s leadership, perpetuating the generational status quo and stifling the potential for transformative change.

The generational divide in both the U.S. and Pakistan is expected to deepen as millennials and Gen-Z begin to assert their political influence. In the U.S., while younger generations now outnumber baby boomers, their relatively low voter turnout and the entrenched institutional advantages of older generations suggest that political change may occur more gradually. However, demographic momentum points toward an inevitable shift in power. In Pakistan, the large youth population faces significant barriers to political participation due to the dominance of entrenched elites and limited platforms for youth engagement. The growing use of social media offers a potential avenue for younger generations to organize and express their discontent. However, for this tool to be effective, it must be used wisely, avoiding entanglement in larger political controversies that could undermine its potential to drive meaningful reform. If utilized strategically, social media could help bypass traditional political barriers and amplify youth voices in shaping Pakistan’s political future.

In both the U.S. and Pakistan, the political dominance of baby boomers underscores a broader global challenge: the difficulty of generational change in leadership. While the younger generations are poised to redefine the political landscape, the path to power is fraught with obstacles. The coming decades will determine whether these generational tides can overcome the entrenched systems that have kept baby boomers in power for so long. For now, the political future of both nations hangs in the balance, with baby boomers still at the helm.

Dr. Gul.i.Ayesha Bhatti

The writer is a current affairs analyst and faculty member at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad. She can be reached at guleayeshabhatti@gmail.com