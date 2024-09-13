Buner admin to finalize land for Marble City

Peshawar - The District Administration of Buner has assured Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, that the land acquisition process for the establishment of Marble City in Buner will be completed within two months.

The assurance was given during a meeting with the Special Assistant to CM in attendance, along with Special Secretary Industries Anwar Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Buner Kashif Qayyum, and officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC).

During the meeting, the DC Buner updated the Special Assistant on the progress of land acquisition for the Marble City Project and the challenges encountered. The DC assured that the acquisition of the identified land would be completed within the next two months.

The Special Assistant highlighted Buner’s rich mineral resources and the need to establish a marble city to promote the marble industry in the district. He also noted that technical training for mining would be provided through local technical educational institutions with assistance from a German organization.

He urged the district administration to fulfill its responsibilities effectively to ensure that the project’s establishment and development proceed promptly. The Special Assistant emphasized that the Marble City project, as part of the economic zones, would boost economic development, establish marble units, introduce modern technical skills, and create thousands of employment opportunities. The Special Assistant directed the district administration to expedite the land acquisition process, enabling the concerned organization to begin development work and deliver the benefits of the project to local residents, marble sector industrialists, and skilled job seekers.