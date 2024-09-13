Child killed in roof collapse

WANA - A 3-year-old girl, daughter of Maulvi Rehman Wali, tragically lost her life late Wednesday when the roof of their room collapsed due to severe tremors from an earthquake in the border area of Zalai, South Waziristan.

The incident occurred in Zalai, Lower Waziristan. Neighbors recovered the child’s body from the debris and have appealed to the government for assistance for the impoverished family. Chairman of UC Zalai, reported that Wali’s family is financially disadvantaged and is seeking full financial assistance.

from the government and military leadership.