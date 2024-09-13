Friday, September 13, 2024
Child killed in roof collapse

Our Staff Reporter
September 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

WANA   -   A 3-year-old girl, daughter of Maulvi Rehman Wali, tragically lost her life late Wednesday when the roof of their room collapsed due to severe tremors from an earthquake in the border area of Zalai, South Waziristan.

The incident occurred in Zalai, Lower Waziristan. Neighbors recovered the child’s body from the debris and have appealed to the government for assistance for the impoverished family.  Chairman of UC Zalai, reported that Wali’s family is financially disadvantaged and is seeking full financial assistance.

 from the government and military leadership.

Our Staff Reporter

