Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations start in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - China Cultural Center in Pakistan in collaboration with Culture Office of the embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, launched a series of online activities to celebrate the 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival: ‘A Moon Moment to Remember’ in Pakistan and for people around the world.

The “Mid-Autumn Day in Poetry” video series and other colorful events are part of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Pakistan, which is being organized by China Cultural Center in Pakistan.

Mid-autumn is one of the most celebrated holidays in China – a time for families to get together under the full moon and light up lanterns to symbolically illuminate the path to success for the rest of the year.

Mid-Autumn Festival falls on the fifth day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, when the moon is at its fullest. The festival this year will begin on September 17, said a news release.

In Chinese culture, the Mid-Autumn festival celebration always symbolizes reunion. Having great feast in round-shape tables and admiring the full moon are the hallmark traditions of this festival because a round shape symbolizes completeness and reunion.

Activities such as theme videos, performances, and other content showcasing Chinese Nation’s celebration for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival will be displayed and published on Cultural Counsellor and Director China Cultural Centre in Pakistan, Zhang Heqing’s twitter, Cultural Center’s Official WeChat Channel, as well as Official Facebook Page of China Cultural Centre in Pakistan.