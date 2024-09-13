Friday, September 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

COAS vows continued support for law enforcement in KP

COAS vows continued support for law enforcement in KP
Web Desk
7:25 PM | September 13, 2024
National

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has assured ongoing support from the Pakistan Army to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to aid their efforts in the newly merged districts. Emphasizing the importance of further strengthening LEA capabilities, the COAS made these remarks during a visit to Orakzai district.

During his visit, Gen Munir addressed troops involved in recent counter-terrorism operations in Tirah Valley and surrounding areas. He was briefed on the overall security situation, ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism efforts, and various measures aimed at ensuring stability in the merged districts.

The COAS praised the high morale and readiness of the officers and troops to tackle any threats. He reaffirmed the commitment to decisively defeat hostile terrorist elements and eliminate illegal activities. Gen Munir also honored the sacrifices of the martyrs and veterans from the army and LEAs, stressing that the hard-won peace achieved through significant national sacrifices would be preserved at all costs.

PM for SMEs capacity building to enhance profitability

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1726201735.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024