COAS vows continued support for law enforcement in KP

(COAS) Gen has assured ongoing support from the Pakistan Army to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to aid their efforts in the newly merged districts. Emphasizing the importance of further strengthening LEA capabilities, the COAS made these remarks during a visit to Orakzai district.

During his visit, Gen Munir addressed troops involved in recent counter-terrorism operations in Tirah Valley and surrounding areas. He was briefed on the overall security situation, ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism efforts, and various measures aimed at ensuring stability in the merged districts.

The COAS praised the high morale and readiness of the officers and troops to tackle any threats. He reaffirmed the commitment to decisively defeat hostile terrorist elements and eliminate illegal activities. Gen Munir also honored the sacrifices of the martyrs and veterans from the army and LEAs, stressing that the hard-won peace achieved through significant national sacrifices would be preserved at all costs.