Comprehensive plan launched for Eid Milad: Punjab’s leadership ensures harmony, security

KHANEWAL - In response to directives from the Government of Punjab, a comprehensive effort has been mobilised to ensure a peaceful and harmonious celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW). During a recent district peace committee meeting, political leaders, district administration officials, police, and community representatives pledged their commitment to fostering a spirit of brotherhood and tranquility throughout the district.

The meeting, chaired by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication and Works Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, included the participation of MPA Barrister Usama Fazal, DPO Ismail Kharak, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and the Assistant Commissioner of Khanewal. Scholars from various schools of thought and other notable figures also attended, offering their full cooperation. Rana Saleem Hanif emphasised that, following the Chief Minister of Punjab’s directives, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be observed with the utmost respect and devotion. He assured that the Government of Punjab has implemented exceptional arrangements across the province, with political leadership standing firmly with the administration to maintain peace and harmony.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari outlined plans to ensure smooth processions, including setting up water stalls along the routes and performing immediate patchwork on the procession paths. He also announced the establishment of a central control room at the DC office to monitor the celebrations and ensure optimal arrangements.

MPA Barrister Usama Fazal expressed gratitude to the scholars for their cooperation in preserving peace and stressed the collective effort needed to make both the province and the district exemplars of tranquility. DPO Ismail Kharak assured that rigorous security measures are in place for all processions and gatherings, and that any disturbances will be dealt with decisively. The meeting concluded with prayers for the country’s development and safety.