Conjunctivitis outbreak in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH   -  The Muzaffargarh city is witnessing a rapid surge in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye.

Dr Adnan Leghari, a representative of the Health Department, said on Thursday that the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital had been receiving 15 to 20 new cases of conjunctivitis daily for the past two weeks. He said that many of the reported patients were from the same family, indicating the contagious nature of the infection. Dr Leghari attributed the outbreak to high levels of humidity caused by recent rains, explaining that viral infections, including conjunctivitis, spread more easily in humid environments. “The condition causes redness in the eyes, excessive tearing, and itching,” he said.

He urged the public to take preventive measures, including regularly washing eyes with cold water and avoiding touching them. “If contact is made, hands should be washed immediately,” he advised, stressing the importance of not using any antibiotics without a doctor’s recommendation. He also advised individuals showing symptoms of conjunctivitis to isolate themselves to prevent further spread.

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Muzaffargarh-Dera Ghazi Khan Road near Ghazighat. The Rescu 1122 said Abdul Shakoor, 44, died on the spot whose body was handed over to the family. On information, the police reached the spot and started investigation. An initial report revealed that the accident occurred due to speeding and reckless driving of the coaster’s driver who fled away.

