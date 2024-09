HYDERABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Hyderabad has arrested Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Information Secretary Ihsan Ahmad Abro.

According to details, Ihsan Ahmad Abro is involved in multiple charges of corruption and embezzlement worth millions of rupees in 2016. On Thursday, National Accountability Bureau team produced him in the NAB court which approved ten days judicial remand of accused. Ihsan Abro will be produced in the court during next date of hearing.