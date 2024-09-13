Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 1bn social media followers

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first individual to amass 1 billion social media followers.

The 39-year-old Al-Nassr forward celebrated the achievement on his personal X account, expressing gratitude to his fans.

"We’ve made history -- 1 billion followers! This is more than just a number -- it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond," Ronaldo wrote.

The football superstar, who has also set records for the most Instagram followers with over 638 million, recently launched a YouTube channel that reached 50 million subscribers within a week, reportedly a record for the platform.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has scored 131 goals for Portugal and contributed significantly to top European teams, including 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and five for his first club Sporting CP. He has also netted 62 goals for his current club, Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr.

"Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together," Ronaldo added in his post.