DC forms committee to oversee Eid Milad Nabi arrangements

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, has constituted a monitoring committee under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah to oversee the arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad Nabi (PBUH). The committee includes DSP Police, Municipal Commissioner Municipal Committee, Sub-Divisional Officer Rescue, Mukhtiarkar, Assistant Engineer Provincial Roads, Town Officer Town Committee and other members.

The committee will visit the routes of processions and rallies to be held on the occasion of Eid Milad Nabi (PBUH) to ensure cleanliness and removal of encroachments, as well as coordinate with law enforcement agencies. Additionally, the committee will oversee the arrangements in light of the decisions made by the district administration in the meeting.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner has also constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioners to oversee the illumination arrangements. The committee includes Mukhtiarkar, Municipal Commissioner, Town Officer, and several other members.

The committee will visit different areas on the 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal to review the illumination arrangements and recommend the names of the best illumination arrangements for first, second, and third prizes.