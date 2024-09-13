Friday, September 13, 2024
DC says bus stand to be modernised

September 13, 2024
MULTAN   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu has said general bus stand would be upgraded to convert it as one of the best bus terminals in south Punjab.  He said all transport companies have been given an ultimatum to provide top-class waiting areas, restrooms, and other essential facilities for passengers. During a surprise visit to the bus stand, the DC reviewed the current state of the facility. Secretary RTA Mohsin Nisar provided a detailed briefing on the planned upgrades. DC Waseem Sindhu said an indiscriminate crackdown on illegal bus and wagon stands was ongoing throughout the city. He said suitable locations within the general bus stand were being allocated for all transport companies to establish their terminals, aiming to provide maximum relief to passengers. Transport companies will comply with the new standards, ensuring a clean and safe environment at the terminal, contributing to the government’s broader vision for urban development, he concluded.

