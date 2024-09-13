Khawaja Asif questions KP CM's credibility, labeling him as untrustworthy

In a recent National Assembly session, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif expressed doubts about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's credibility, labeling him as untrustworthy.

Asif condemned the arrest of PTI parliamentarians and the attack on Parliament's sanctity, emphasizing that all parliamentarians shared these sentiments and expressed solidarity with PTI members. He noted that while a committee was formed by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to address the situation, he chose not to participate, questioning the committee's genuine intent and suggesting it was formed merely for the benefit of PTI members.

Reflecting on past grievances, Asif recounted that the PML-N had faced a lack of support during their own struggles, including the case where Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to make phone calls upon his wife's death, which he claimed was politicized.

He asserted that the PML-N had never used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for political purposes and highlighted that during their two years in government, no NAB cases were pursued against anyone. In contrast, he accused the opposition government of politicizing NAB and attacking Parliament.

Asif urged the PTI to acknowledge and apologize for past injustices and suggested that the opposition should embrace democratic solutions to bridge divides and rectify mistakes.

He further criticized Ali Amin Gandapur, alleging that Gandapur had been in close contact with the ISI overnight and implied that his actions were questionable. Asif urged caution in trusting Gandapur's credibility and hinted at being able to identify officers involved in meetings at Asad Kaiser’s residence.

Asif also reaffirmed that under the PTI government, Parliament had not been weakened but rather handed over to the establishment to maintain power.