Defence minister slams Gandapur’s Kabul talks plan

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif while National Assembly on Thursday said that provinces cannot directly engage in negotiation with any other country, as it is tantamount to direct attack on the federation.

“Statement of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur is poisonous, province cannot engage directly,” said Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif, in reaction to the Chief Minister’s recent statement about sending a delegation to Afghanistan to hold talks.

The minister, over a Speaker’s initiative to form a parliamentary committee to make the function functional, commented this action was taken for the sanctity of the House. “I had constructive discussion with Sher Afzal Marwat…His own party criticized him so much…There should be a level of tolerance,” he said, adding that the political parties always have differences but there should be some level of tolerance.

He has commended Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for setting a good tradition of creating harmony and better working relationships among lawmakers to uphold the sanctity of the Parliament.

About issuance of production orders of the opposition members, he stressed the need for continuing this tradition in future.

Earlier, Minister for law Azam Nazeer Tarar said that dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the people is amongst the top most priorities of the present government.

The minister, responding to a question during Question Hour, said the government has constituted three task forces to review civil, criminal and NAB laws. “A Special Committee has been constituted to set up legal aid mechanism for the poor and vulnerable sections of society,” said Minister, adding that law ministry is reviewing various laws to ensure inexpensive and speedy justice to the public. Tarar said the government is implementing several reforms and initiatives in collaboration with the judiciary to ensure that delays are minimized and justice is served efficiently. Tarar also informed the National Assembly that the government has prepared a comprehensive legal reforms package to ensure the dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the people.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said the package was being brought to the cabinet as speedy and inexpensive justice to the people is amongst the top priorities of the incumbent government.

On point of order, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticised the practice of granting extensions to military officials. He recalled how past military extensions were pushed through under pressure and questioned why such a privilege is not extended to lawmakers.

Rehman condemned the current judicial system as “outdated,” urging the government to collaborate with the opposition on judicial reforms.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also urged all political parties to work towards the supremacy of Parliament and the strengthening of democracy. Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said, “We must make Parliament supreme, and as the highest authority, it should be trusted.”

He suggested that a joint meeting between the Judicial Council and a parliamentary committee be held to discuss reforms in the judiciary. He said that his party is committed to this cause and will bring more suggestions in this regard.

He appreciated the Speaker for issuing production orders for the detained members and raised concerns about the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan provinces, noting that no action has been taken so far.

He highlighted that the situation in certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains unsatisfactory. He reiterated that JUI-F is part of the Opposition and will continue to stay in the Opposition.

He also called for steps to address the backlog of pending cases in the courts.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, responding to a call-attention notice, said that inclusion of Allama Iqbal Open University’s students in the Prime Minister’s laptop scheme will be ensured. He, however, said the final decision in this regard has yet to be taken.

Leader of the opposition in the national assembly Omar Ayub, on point of order, also appreciated the Speaker for issuing production orders of the opposition members.

In Thursday’s proceedings, ten members of PTI who were arrested, during a late-night raid at the Parliament House, were presented in the National Assembly, following the issuance of their production orders. The arrested MNAs, including Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Amir Dogar, Ahmed Chattha, Zain Qureshi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zubair Khan Wazir, Awais Haider Jakhar, Syed Ahad Ali Shah, Nasim Ali Shah, and Yousuf Khan Khattak, were brought to the assembly under tight security by Islamabad police.

A four-member committee, headed by Additional Secretary Iftikhar Ahmad, has also been formed to investigate the breach in security and the un-authorised access within Parliament.