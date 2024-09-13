Delegation of int’l major investment companies meets Shafay Hussain

LAHORE - A delegation of major investment companies from America, Europe and Great Britain met Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to discuss investment opportunities in the province, at Punjab Investment Board Committee Room. The provincial minister informed about the possibilities of investment in the industrial estates of the province and the facilities being provided. A joint investment agreement was also signed between the providential group and a multinational group from the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom. According to the agreement, there will be an investment of 1.5 billion dollars in energy, mining, real estate development, agriculture and other sectors in Punjab. This will be the largest foreign direct investment by a multinational group. The head of the delegation said that there is a vast scope for investment in Punjab and “We will take advantage of the investment opportunities.” Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the Punjab government welcomes the joint investment agreement between the multinational group and the providential group, and the government will facilitate to implement the agreement. He said that foreign investors have special privileges in Special Economic Zones of Punjab. Investments in Special Economic Zones are exempted from income tax for 10 years and one-time duty free import of machinery, he added.