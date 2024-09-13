DHA Multan, Hashoo announce landmark joint development projects

MULTAN - Hashoo Group’s Real Estate Division - Pearl Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd. (PREH) has announced strategic landmark joint development initiatives with DHA Multan, marking a transformative step in the region’s commercial and residential development.

This strategic partnership combines the expertise and resources of both entities to create world-class real estate projects, ushering in a new era of growth and opportunity for Multan. The signing ceremony, held at Rumanza by Pearl-Continental, was attended by the management of DHA Multan, Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman & CEO of Hashoo Group, along with senior leadership teams from both organizations. The first project focuses on constructing a state-of-the-art commercial mall in DHA Multan. Designed to be a hub of business, leisure, and modern commerce, the mall will provide a world-class shopping experience and create significant economic opportunities for the region.

The second project involves developing luxury Signature Villas overlooking DHA Multan’s award-winning golf course Rumanza. These high-end villas, designed under the prestigious PC brand, will be built on prime plots developed by DHA Multan. These agreements mark second collaboration between Hashoo Group and DHA Multan, following the successful inauguration of Rumanza by Pearl-Continental, Pakistan’s first five-star golf resort. Both partners expressed their joint commitment into starting and completing these projects in an expedited time frame to set the standard for excellence and efficiency.