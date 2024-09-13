Dialogue, not military action, is answer to Balochistan crisis, says experts

ISLAMABAD - The deepening crisis in Balochistan, exacerbated by inadequate governance, demands a shift away from reliance on a military solution and towards a comprehensive approach that prioritizes inclusive dialogue, economic development and authentic political representation for the Baloch people. This was the consensus among experts at a roundtable titled ‘Balochistan’s Escalating Security Crisis’ hosted by Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI) for reviewing the situation and discussing possible options to mitigate the crisis for bringing stability in the province and the country. Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, is facing a rapidly deteriorating security situation driven by governance failures, ethnic tensions and militant activity. Long-standing grievances over political marginalization, economic deprivation and human rights abuses have fueled the rise of Baloch nationalist movements, some of which have turned to armed insurgency. The government’s militarized response has deepened local alienation. The tragic incidents of Aug 26 this year, epitomized the gravity of the situation in the province.

Former Senator Mushahid Hussain, who previously headed Senate’s foreign and defense committees, highlighted missed opportunities to address Balochistan’s long-standing issues, particularly the failure to implement key reports on political and economic empowerment including the 2005 Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Balochistan and another one recently commissioned by Islamabad High Court on missing persons issue. Mushahid also regretted Shahbaz govt’s failure to seize an offer by former Army Chief Gen(retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for resolving issue of missing persons by legislating on arrest of people involved in terrorism and espionage.

He argued that strong provinces contribute to a strong Pakistan, advocating for local ownership of resources. Mushahid proposed a five-point plan, including enhancing Pakistan-Iran security cooperation and empowering the Balochistan chief minister to address terrorism locally. IPI Chairperson Dr. Shireen Mazari criticized the government’s security-focused approach, calling it a failure that has militarized the province and alienated its people. She pointed to enforced disappearances and exclusion from natural resources as major grievances. Mazari argued that foreign investment, particularly in projects like CPEC, will only succeed if local populations are included. She warned that the government’s policies are creating resentment and instability in the region. Abdul Basit, Fellow at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies Singapore, spoke on the concept of relative deprivation, explaining how education and social media have deepened Baloch students’ perception of exploitation. He noted that the terrorist group Balochistan Liberation Army’s tactics have become sophisticated as exhibited by their ability to strategically disrupt infrastructure and use of media to spread their message.

Basit warned that the current deadlock in the conflict benefits insurgents, who are adopting more extreme forms of violence due to the lack of a political dialogue.

Dr. Maria Malik, assistant professor at Quaid-e-Azam University, emphasized the need for inclusivity, arguing that political and economic opportunities for the youth are essential for development in the region. She called for the demilitarization of Balochistan and respect for the local population’s dignity and unique identity. Malik urged the government to prioritize transparency, uphold the Constitution, and foster a more equitable and harmonious province.