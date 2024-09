An irate driver ran over a traffic warden in the city after being issued a ticket for over-speeding. CCTV footage shows the driver hitting multiple traffic wardens standing nearby before fleeing the scene.

According to police reports, the warden who attempted to stop the vehicle was knocked onto the bumper and suffered severe injuries. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched a search to apprehend the driver and any accomplices involved.