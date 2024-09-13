Environmentalist hails ‘Recharge Pakistan project’ as game-changer for sustainability

ISLAMABAD - Renowned environmental activist Talha Tufail Bhatti stressed for collective action to tackle the formidable environmental challenges confronting Pakistan and hailed the ‘Recharge Pakistan project’ as a beacon of hope for a sustainable and resilient tomorrow. In an interview with PTV news channel, he praised the ‘Recharge Pakistan project’ as a groundbreaking initiative that has the potential to revolutionize sustainability in the country.

He emphasized that the project’s focus on reforestation, afforestation, and eco-restoration will not only help mitigate climate change but also preserve Pakistan’s natural resources for future generations. The ‘Recharge Pakistan project’ aims to restore degraded forests, promote sustainable land use and enhance biodiversity, which aligns with Bhatti’s vision for a greener Pakistan. He commended the project’s holistic approach, which engages local communities and stakeholders in the conservation effort, ensuring a collective responsibility towards environmental stewardship. Bhatti also highlighted the project’s potential to create green jobs, stimulate eco-tourism, and promote sustainable agriculture practices, contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability.

He urged the government and civil society to support and expand the project, ensuring its long-term success and impact.

He emphasized that this initiative marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Replying a query, he explained the project that the Government of Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change will collaborate with the Ministry of Water Resources’ Federal Flood Commission and implementing partners to reduce flood and drought risk in the Indus Basin; reduce emissions and promote green policies, strengthen the policy, legal, regulatory, and institutional environment promoting green climate efforts.

The project also aims to improve employment opportunities and support bankable projects for climate-resilient businesses in the agriculture, forestry, water, and sanitation sectors to help reduce the vulnerability of people.

He said that the project aims to reduce the risks of floods and droughts, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and bolster climate-resilient businesses.

Recharge Pakistan aims to improve the resilience of some of the country’s most vulnerable communities affected by the impacts of climate change, he mentioned.

To another question, he said that the project is supported by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC), the Federal Flood Commission (FFC) under the Ministry of Water Resources, the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) and WWF.